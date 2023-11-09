The best places to retire to in 2024

Best cities for retirement 2024 US News and World Report just released the list of best places to retire to for 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - US News and World Report just released the list of best places to retire to for 2024. One state has an overwhelming presence on the list.

Top 10:

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

2. Reading, Pennsylvania

3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

4. Scranton, Pennsylvania

5. Allentown, Pennsylvania

6. New York City, New York

7. York, Pennsylvania

8. Daytona Beach, Florida

9. Youngstown, Ohio

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

While there are no North Carolina cities in the top ten, a few cities managed to join the top 50-100.

17. Winston-Salem

25. Raleigh

36. Hickory

40. Asheville

75. Charlotte

104. Fayetteville

For those looking to start the next chapter of their life, Beverly Harzog, finance expert for US News and World Report joined QC Life to talk about the list.

