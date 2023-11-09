Kids learn self-defense with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Fit to Fight Charlotte talks about the positives of kids learning martial arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is one of the leading martial arts for self-defense. Here in Charlotte, Amber, and Ryan Hoover look to teach the acclaimed marital art to youth ages 8-12.

Fit to Fight in Charlotte is a martial arts program set to develop confidence, strength, and self-esteem, that helps stop bullying before it even begins.

The program says taking up martial arts classes -- especially at a young age can help kids in all aspects of their lives.

Joining QC Life are Amber and Ryan Hoover of Fit to Fight Charlotte, to talk about the advantages of martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

