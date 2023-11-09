A look inside the Southern Christmas Show Jorge Andres got an inside look at this year’s Southern Christmas Show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week marks the start of this year’s Southern Christmas Show!

The event brings in many unique vendors from the Charlotte area and others across North Carolina. Sometimes they even come from around the country!

This year’s theme is “Nauti or Nice,” with the show being a nautical theme. The Southern Christmas Show starts at 10 a.m., on Nov. 9 at the Park Expo and Conference Center.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres got a chance to look at the Southern Christmas Show before it opened.

Meeting Santa at the Southern Christmas Show

Jorge also talked to Santa Claus at the Southern Christmas Show to ask what a certain WBTV anchor needs to do to get off the naughty list!

