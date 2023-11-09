University City Turkey Trot to help raise awareness for sickle cell disease This is the 10th year of the marathon, which began in 2014.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Running for a good cause. That is what hundreds of people are getting ready to do as the 10th annual University City Turkey Trot starts in two weeks.

The race was inspired by Hans McDonald and his wife, Dagny, who had a son born with sickle cell disease, a hereditary illness. To find a way to build broader awareness about sickle disease, educate others, and provide funding for nonprofits, the couple started this 5K marathon in the University City community.

The University City Turkey Trot benefits Sickle Cell Partners of the Carolinas, a nonprofit founded in 2009 that supports patients and families affected by sickle cell disease. The organization’s mission is to provide a network of support for patients and families affected by Sickle Cell Anemia; to raise awareness and educate the community and to advocate for a cure.

The race organizers also encourage participants to bring a non-perishable food item to packet pick-up or on race day to give to those less fortunate in our community. All donations are given to the food pantry of a local church to distribute.

