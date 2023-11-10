Meeting with veterans ahead of the Monroe air show

Meeting with Veterans for the Monroe Air Show The Monroe Warbirds Airshow is set to begin this weekend, Nov. 11-12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Monroe Warbirds Airshow is set to begin this weekend, Nov. 11-12!

Jorge Andres had the chance to talk to one of the veterans taking part in the special event.

Having been held at the Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport since 2005, the airshow has grown into one of the area’s largest aviation events honoring those who have served.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults, $15 for youth (ages 12-18), and $5 for current and former military service men and women. Children under 12 are free!

