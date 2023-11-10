Previewing art from the third and final LOCAL/STREET exhibit Charlotte is Creative joins QC Life with talented local artist NONY.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Sunday, the third and final year of LOCAL/STREET opens at the Mint Museum Uptown.

The local street art exhibition features the work of more than 60 local street artists and creatives.

The art will be on display until Nov. 20, on the fifth floor of the museum.

Admission is free on Sunday, Nov. 12, but you do need to register.

One of the local artists having their art exhibited is NONY. The first-generation artist found spray paint right before turning 30 and completely fell in love with it, deciding to pursue a career with it as his artistic medium.

The talented local artist brought some of his art with Charlotte is Creative’s Tim Miner, and also talked to QC Life about the third and final installment of LOCAL/STREET.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.