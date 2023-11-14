Making Potato Gnocchi with Chef Corey Siegel

111423_Potato Gnocchi with Shrimp and Asparagus. _wafb Potato Gnocchi with Shrimp and Asparagus. (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC LIFE) - We’re getting ready to enjoy a perfect fall food!

Chef Corey Siegel, a member of the American Culinary Federation, is stepping into the QC Kitchen to prepare potato gnocchi with shrimp and asparagus.

Here’s what you need to make it at home:

Ingredients:

2 Russet Potatoes

2 Egg Yolks

1C OO Flour

2oz Butter

1 Shallot minced

2 Garlic cloves minced

1 Bunch asparagus

24 Shrimp

2 Lemons

Pinch of chopped dill

Pinch of salt

Freshly ground pepper

2oz butter

Finishing:

Parmesan

Dill

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375F

Bake the potatoes for 1 hour

Remove the skin and grate the inside of the potato onto a tray

Mix the egg yolks and pour them as evenly as you can over the potatoes

Sift the flour straight onto the potatoes and gently mix together to form the dough

With your hands, roll out into 1/2 inch round logs using a little extra flour if necessary to prevent sticking

Sprinkle a light amount of flour onto the top of the log to help cut neatly.

Cut into square pieces and cook in boiling salted water until they float

In a pan add the butter and brown the gnocchi.

Season the shrimp with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Add to the pan followed by the shallots , garlic and asparagus.

Once the shrimp are cooked, add about 6oz of pasta cooking water, lemon juice and dill, letting it reduce slightly

Off the heat, swirl the butter and serve

