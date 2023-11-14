Making Potato Gnocchi with Chef Corey Siegel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC LIFE) - We’re getting ready to enjoy a perfect fall food!
Chef Corey Siegel, a member of the American Culinary Federation, is stepping into the QC Kitchen to prepare potato gnocchi with shrimp and asparagus.
Here’s what you need to make it at home:
Ingredients:
- 2 Russet Potatoes
- 2 Egg Yolks
- 1C OO Flour
- 2oz Butter
- 1 Shallot minced
- 2 Garlic cloves minced
- 1 Bunch asparagus
- 24 Shrimp
- 2 Lemons
- Pinch of chopped dill
- Pinch of salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2oz butter
Finishing:
- Parmesan
- Dill
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375F
- Bake the potatoes for 1 hour
- Remove the skin and grate the inside of the potato onto a tray
- Mix the egg yolks and pour them as evenly as you can over the potatoes
- Sift the flour straight onto the potatoes and gently mix together to form the dough
- With your hands, roll out into 1/2 inch round logs using a little extra flour if necessary to prevent sticking
- Sprinkle a light amount of flour onto the top of the log to help cut neatly.
- Cut into square pieces and cook in boiling salted water until they float
- In a pan add the butter and brown the gnocchi.
- Season the shrimp with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Add to the pan followed by the shallots , garlic and asparagus.
- Once the shrimp are cooked, add about 6oz of pasta cooking water, lemon juice and dill, letting it reduce slightly
- Off the heat, swirl the butter and serve
