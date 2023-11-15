Learning sake etiquette with Timothy Chun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is learning about a unique foreign wine in the kitchen today
The owner of The MOB Group Timothy Chun joined QC@3 to give a lesson on how to drink sake!
Sake is a rice wine originating from Japan, created by letting sugars from polished rice ferment.
Urban District Market will host their first Sake Tasting Night on Wednesday, November 15 from 6 pm – 7 pm Tickets are $10 and include tastings and Asian snacks from SUPER.
They will also host a Wine Tasting Night on Thursday, November 16 at 6 pm.
