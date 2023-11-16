Finding the rhythm on National Drummer Day

Mike Grazi joins the show to give some tips and information on drumming

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is National Drummer Day!

For those wanting to learn more about the basics of percussion, music instructor Mike Grazi joined QC@3 to give a few lessons in the rhythmic instrument.

The music instructor and drummer played for Charlotte Bobcats for 5 years from 2007-2012. He also teaches at his own school of music in Matthews for all ages.

You can also catch him performing with one of his nationally touring bands, Chicago Rewired-Tribute to Chicago and the Kids in America-Totally 80s Tribute Band Website: MikeGraci.com

You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

QC@3
