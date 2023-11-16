Introducing the 2023 Toy Hall of Fame inductees A few iconic toys have their names etched in the National Toy Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Toys play an important part in a child’s growth, development, and interests throughout the years. Some toys are so iconic, that their names are etched in history at the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is celebrating 25 years this year, with a loaded class of inductees that generations of families have known.

The toys selected are judged on their icon status, longevity, discovery, and innovation.

The 2023 Inductee Class consists of: The Cabbage Patch Kids, NERF, baseball cards, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

The Fisher-Price Corn Popper was voted on by the public from a pool of “Forgotten Five” finalists, making it the first time a toy was inducted by popular vote alone.

The toys are on display at The Strong National Museum of Play, a museum dedicated to the study and history of play.

Anyone can nominate toys online for the class of 2024 at museumofplay.org.

Sr. Director of Public Relations Shane Rhinewald joined QC Life to discuss the 2023 inductees.

