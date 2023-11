What's New at Speedway Christmas Jorge Andres heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway to see new changes to the popular show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Speedway Christmas returns Friday, Nov. 17 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway!

The show is adding some new wrinkles to the shows 14th season, including a Christmas village with trees made by dozens of charities, and a new concourse drive-thru

Jorge Andres talked with Communications Manager Samantha Waddell about the season’s iconic Christmas Attraction.

