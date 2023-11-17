The 17th annual Manup Summit begins Nov. 18 The event seeks to provide encouragement for youth around the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An event this weekend is set to be a day of powerful speakers, workshops and networking with other business leaders from around the Queen City.

Happening this weekend is the 17th Annual Manup Summit at the Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church.

The church encourages people to come to a day filled with opportunities.

Ronald L. Nelson, president of the church Men’s Booster Ministry, joined QC@3 to talk about the event and its importance for young men.

