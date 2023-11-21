The first ever COOK 4 KIPP takes place Nov. 28 Chef Greg Collier and Charles Grier talk to QC Life about the kid culinary event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A unique competition is being held on Nov. 28, in which kids will compete in the kitchen, rather than the field or court.

KIPP North Carolina Public Charter Schools is holding Cook4Kipp, its first-ever kids’ culinary showdown. The event will be held on Giving Tuesday with BayHaven Restaurant Group co-owners Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier.

The event will take place at Uptown Yolk Southend on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

The cooking competition will feature three KIPP Academy Charlotte middle school students who will prepare a dish throughout the evening.

During the event, attendees will enjoy a curated meal and signature cocktails, while voting on their favorite student “chefs” throughout the evening by making an online donation. Every dollar donated will be cast as a vote for one’s favorite student chef.

Those who aren’t able to attend in person can register to participate via livestream.

Chef Greg Collier and student chef Charles Grier joined QC@3 to discuss the unique culinary competition.

