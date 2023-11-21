Hosting etiquette tips with The Poise Group Owner of Eli Simone Matchmaking & Coaching talks to QC Life about Thanksgiving dos and don'ts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

And for those hosting, the annual feast might become stressful for everyone if it isn’t planned correctly. However, Tetnika Marie Williamson has a few solutions to some of the potential problems.

QC Life is kicking off Thanksgiving week with some helpful tips on knowing who to invite, and how to handle certain situations that may arise during the family feast.

Tetnika Marie Williamson from The Poise Group joins the show to give some advice on hosting the Thanksgiving dinner.

