Touring the 4th Light the Knights Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year!

While everyone’s getting the meals and preparation ready for Thanksgiving, the team over at Truist Field is getting the finishing touches ready for the 4th annual Light the Knights Festival.

The holiday festival opens Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Truist Field.

The ballpark encourages families to visit and enjoy ice skating, snow tubing, and tens of thousands of lights. The event will also have a walkable market, with food and gifts that can go under the Christmas tree. Each tent will be open for the entire festival, selling their goods accepting cash or credit.

Jorge Andres got a chance to preview the annual winter festival on QC Life.

