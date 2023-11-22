Avoiding cyber scams during the holidays Jill Schlesinger talks about ways to keep your pockets safe during shopping season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you’re hitting the big box stores, small businesses, or going online, this weekend will have some of the biggest shopping days of the year.

This also means scammers will be looking for ways to take advantage of the holiday shopping fever.

Cyber thieves may scam holiday shoppers with fake websites offering fake products.

According to Astra Security, the average cost of cybercrime in the U.S. is 27.37 million US dollars. In the US, one in ten adults will fall victim to a scam or fraud every year.

To help us understand how to avoid these tricks, CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is helping us stay safe as we shop.

