‘Company’ now playing at Belk Theater

'Company' now playing at Belk Theatre Britney Coleman joins QC Morning to talk about the Broadway classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Celebrating a big birthday...while having to constantly answer the question of why you’re not married.

Company will be performed at Belk Theater starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 26.

As a winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy looks to be ‘boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious’.

QC Life got to meet Britney Coleman, the star of the show, about the Broadway classic.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.