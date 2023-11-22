Talking turkey over the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Turkey Time is here, which means many are scrambling to get their Thanksgiving meals wrapped up.

For those twisted up in turkey trouble, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open for its 42nd year. More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year, with some questions a bit stranger than others.

To break it all down, Karen Wilcher, a Turkey Talk-Line expert, joined the show.

To access the hotline, which is open through Christmas Eve, you can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL, text 844-877-3456 or a launch an instant live chat on Butterball’s website.

