3 tips to set a holiday budget

After Thanksgiving is over, it's time for the holiday shopping season to begin!

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but your bank account might not feel as much joy.

Although planning a holiday spending budget sometimes feels overwhelming, QC Life is here to help create realistic strategies you can follow to keep a handle on holiday spending while still enjoying the season.

Bernadette Joy from Crush Your Money Goals joined QC Thanksgiving to give some advice on holiday spending

Here are three tips from Crush Your Money Goals to help spend and save during the holidays:

1) Get gift feedback and assess last year’s spending

Ask your children if they enjoyed all of their gifts last year or were there any “one and done” gifts. It’s also okay to ask your loved ones what they want for the holidays. Don’t be afraid to get feedback (and try not to take it too personally if they offer you real feedback). If someone says they don’t really want anything, believe them! There are in fact people who would rather not have more things to take care of. Before you assume what people want, assess last year’s shopping and whether or not you need to buy gifts the same way you did the year prior.

2) Buy gifts using the $1 rule

The rule is easy to implement starting today. Try buying gifts as long as they come out to $1 or less per use. Let’s say you’re buying a toy or piece of clothing for someone for $20. Ask yourself, will they really use it 20 times? If the answer is no, try to stick to items that you think will really be loved and used well by your family members and friends versus things that will collect dust in the future. It works well for the items that often are impulse purchases, and it forces me to stop and think about how frequently they’ll use something, and how long they will realistically keep it, before I buy it.

3) Recruit your holiday budget partner today

If you’re with your family and friends this weekend, find someone you trust who can be your partner for the holidays on keeping each other on budget. Today set a goal of how much you want to spend and keep each other informed of where you are and ask for their unbiased opinion and someone who won’t judge you but also lovingly kick you in the butt when you’re going overboard! Having a partner who is also trying to be financially savvy can make the shopping experience a little less stressful and a little less lonely!

