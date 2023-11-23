A Paw-some present: Where to adopt during the holidays Charlotte’s Animal Care department encourages people to find their furry friend this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re staying home for the holidays... it might be the perfect time to find a furry companion to binge watch shows on the couch and go for walks.

And it would be a great time to adopt, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control recently announced the shelters were full and are in need of people to help take in some dogs.

This comes during a crucial time for pet adoption in North Carolina.

According to veteranarians.org, North Carolina has second second-highest kill rate in the country, with around 14% of animals in shelters being euthanized a year. The state also ranks third in total animals killed. Nearly 20% of shelter dogs in North Carolina never find homes.

If you’re interested in adding a pet to the family during the holiday season, it might be a good time to consider adopting from one of Charlotte’s animal shelters.

Julia Conner and Haley Stewart of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control joined QC Life to talk about adopting a furry friend for the holidays.

