What you need to know before donating on Giving Tuesday

Jill Schlesinger returns to discuss what to look out for when donating on the giving holiday

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to donate to charities. This is an important day for charities and nonprofits as well.

According to the analytics website Whole Whale, around $3.45 billion is expected to be raised for charities today. It would be an 11% or $450 million increase over 2022′s record-breaking $3.1 billion.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined QC Life this morning to explain what you need to know before you open your checkbook.

