What you need to know before donating on Giving Tuesday Jill Schlesinger returns to discuss what to look out for when donating on the giving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to donate to charities. This is an important day for charities and nonprofits as well.

According to the analytics website Whole Whale, around $3.45 billion is expected to be raised for charities today. It would be an 11% or $450 million increase over 2022′s record-breaking $3.1 billion.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined QC Life this morning to explain what you need to know before you open your checkbook.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.