Relieving holiday stress with Belmont Yoga

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays can be a stressful time for many people. From traveling, to cooking, to meeting family members you might not see eye to eye with, it might be necessary to unwind before and after Thanksgiving.

Yoga can help with that.

Not only does it help calm anxiety and stress, studies show gentle movement like yoga and/ or taking a walk for 10 minutes after eating can aid in the digestion process by stimulating the stomach and intestines to move through the process easier.

Sara Cain-da Costa, Experienced Yoga Instructor from Belmont Yoga joined QC@3 to demonstrate some yoga poses that could be done before and after Thanksgiving to help you get some peace of mind.

