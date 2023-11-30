Bust a move on National Square Dancing Day! Today’s dancing uses many different kinds of music and dancers come from ages nine to 93! (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of America’s most iconic dances is being celebrated Wednesday.

It’s National Square Dancing Day, a time to celebrate a great activity for anyone of any age.

Today’s dancing uses many different kinds of music and dancers come from ages nine to 93!

At the Diamond Yellow Rockers Club, square dancers come together to enjoy a great pastime that is a fun way to get in some exercise. It is also an excellent way to meet new friends and have great socialization.

The Diamond Yellow Rockers Club is hosting its next Open House on Jan. 18 at the Weddington Methodist Church on Providence Road. The club dances on the first and third Fridays of the month from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Square dancing lessons are at the same place on Thursday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will start again after the Jan. 18 open house.

Square Dance caller Theresa Rutz joined QC Life to demonstrate the classic dance.

