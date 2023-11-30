Emerging local artist featured in SouthPark Window Walk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our friends at Charlotte is Creative introduced us to another budding artist in the Charlotte community, this time one featured in SouthPark’s Holiday Hop.

Natalie Daratony, a photographer, illustrator and painter, has been creating her entire life, but has seen her career really take off over the past year.

She created one of 16 works of art, a mural, along the SouthPark Window Walk during this year’s Holiday Hop, and is working on a new mural at the Marion Diehl Center in south Charlotte.

On the heels of her recent success, Daratony hopes to become a full-time muralist and artist in 2024.

