Local restaurant hosting four-course meal with bourbon pairings Ahead of the dinner, Chef Drew Carter came by the QC Kitchen and made some duck confit risotto.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QC Life) - A pair of local foodies came into the QC Kitchen to preview a dinner special coming up next week.

Chef Drew Carter of Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails and Bob Peters of Built on Hospitality Restaurant Group talked about their four-course dinner and made some delicious duck confit risotto.

Tickets to the dinner, which is at Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails, are $80 and include all four courses and bourbon pairings. They can be purchased here.

For more information and to see how the duck turned out, be sure to watch our segment above.

