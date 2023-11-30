Making unique holiday wreaths with Twigs & Figs Izaac Bacik joined the QC Life team to make an air plant wreath.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas is on the horizon, which means many people have already begun decorating for the holidays.

One of the most common decorations is, of course, a wreath. To help create a fresh twist on the classic wreath, Izaac Bacik of Twigs & Figs joined the show to make an air plant wreath.

Twigs & Figs has several holiday-themed workshops, including an air plant wreath one coming up on Dec. 10.

A full workshop calendar and registration information can be found here.

