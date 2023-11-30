Previewing the Mistletoe Market at Camp North End in Charlotte The market is open on Dec. 2, 9 and 16, all of which are Saturdays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Mistletoe Market is set to kick off at Camp North End this weekend, complete with food, drinks and of course, plenty of potential Christmas gifts.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres got a sneak peek of the event, which is open on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 only. The market will be open for business from 3-8 p.m. all three days.

Ice skating at Camp North End ahead of the Mistletoe Market QC Life's Jorge Andres gave ice skating a shot ahead of the Mistletoe Market at Camp North End.

In addition to previewing the market, Jorge also got to try his hand at ice skating, an activity that is open any day this holiday season at Camp North End.

For more information about the Mistletoe Market and all its happening, click here.

Related: Making Hendersonville home for the Holidays

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.