Finding the perfect Christmas tree for the holidays North Carolina is one of the top Christmas tree producers in the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today marks the first day of December, meaning Christmas is just around the corner. This means it’s also time to find that perfect tree for the jolly holiday.

Some of you may be heading up to the mountains this weekend or going to a local spot to find that perfect Christmas tree.

If you’re worried about there not being enough trees left...no need.

The Christmas season is an important time for North Carolina, especially in the Christmas tree department.

Here are a few quick facts that show how big Christmas tree time is in NC:

According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, the Christmas tree industry in the state is ranked second in the nation in the number of trees harvested and cash receipts.

North Carolina produces over 20% of the real Christmas trees in the U.S.

The official White House tree this year was sourced from North Carolina, making this the 15th White House Christmas Tree from the Tar Heel State.

QC Life talked to Dr. Jamie Bookwalter, a mountain conifer extension specialist at NC State, to explain why trees are such big business in North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.