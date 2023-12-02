Learning about winter herbs with The Patio Farmer Winter can be a great time for planting certain plants and herbs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Winter is almost here, meaning it’s the perfect time... to plant?

Believe it or not, some plants are perfect for the winter season. Mint and lavender are perennial herbs accustomed to growing outside, year-round.

Erin Hostetler, owner and farmer of The Patio Farmer joined QC@3 to discuss some tips on winter planting and show some of the gift sets the company uses for the holidays.

