Understanding outbreak of mystery respiratory illness in dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Health and safety become increasingly important for people during flu season in the winter months.

This year, pet owners may also have to be cautious for their dogs as well.

Over the last few months, much attention has been brought to a mystery respiratory illness affecting dogs.

Cases have been popping up around the country, with 14 states now having reports of the unknown respiratory illness.

To get more information on the subject and maybe assuage some fears of dog illness, QC Life talked to local veterinarian Dr. Chris Brader of Matthews Animal Clinic.

Dr. Bader discussed the symptoms of canine respiratory disease and also gave some tips on how to handle these situations.

Here are some tips shared to help your dog stay healthy:

Keep your pets up to date with vaccinations



Avoid large groups of dogs that you do not know the health status of if you are concerned if your dog is more at risk



Contact your veterinarian if signs develop.



