Getting a taste of agave cocktails by Puerta

As one of the ‘3 Courses,’ Micah Yarbrough joins QC Kitchen to show off some tasty agave drinks

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Unpretentious Palate joined the show to give the latest “3 Courses” Charlotte-area restaurant updates.

For the third, the food journal stated tequila is becoming a premium product, much like bourbon. However, there’s a lot more to agave spirits than the big-name brands.

Micah Yarborough, bar manager of Puerta, joined QC Life as the third and final of the 3 Courses!

Yarbrough presented a holiday drink using agave spirits since so many folks think that December is a time for rum and whiskey!

