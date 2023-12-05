Previewing "NCIS: Sydney" with actress Olivia Swann New NCIS: Sydney episodes air Tuesdays at 8 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NCIS team is going international.

NCIS: Sydney is the latest addition to the long-running franchise, being the first series that takes place in another country.

The series follows a group of American and Australian agents working together to solve some of the most difficult cases around the Australian Pacific.

QC Life this morning gave a sneak peek at Tuesday's brand-new episode with star actress Olivia Swann.

