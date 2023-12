Celebrating National Brownie Day with Jazzy Cheesecakes The sugary, chocolatey sweet is perfect for the holidays and turned out oh-so-good.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local culinary master is helping us celebrate National Brownie Day in style.

Jordan Daniely of Jazzy Cheesecakes came into the QC Kitchen to make a delicious brownie recipe.

The sugary, chocolatey sweet is perfect for the holidays and turned out oh-so-good.

To watch him make it, and to see how you can do it yourself, be sure to check out our segment above.

Related: New dessert shop open in Northlake Mall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.