Hickory Museum of Art gearing up for its 80th birthday The art museum is one of the oldest in the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You may know about Hickory’s rich history of furniture manufacturing. But, did you know the town also has a rich history in the arts?

The Hickory Museum of Art is one of the oldest in the state and has a big birthday coming up.

The museum is constantly rotating exhibits throughout the galleries, but to celebrate the museum’s 80th birthday, they are putting out as many of those pieces in the permanent exhibit as possible.

The Hickory Museum of Art is open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free, but you can make a donation to help with operating costs.

