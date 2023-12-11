‘Queen of Rap’: Nicki Minaj set to make stop in Charlotte for Pink Friday 2 tour

Minaj recently released her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2

‘Queen of Rap’: Nicki Minaj set to make stop in Charlotte for Pink Friday 2 tour Minaj recently released her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2

By Spencer Chrisman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, is set to make a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Minaj recently released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on Friday, Dec. 8. The highly anticipated world tour is set to begin on March 1, 2024, in Oakland, California. It will be Minaj’s largest world tour to date.

Ticket sales for the Charlotte date will start with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m., and then it will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. EST.

Date City Venue
Mar 01, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Mar 03, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mar 08, 2024 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Mar 10, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Mar 13, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Mar 15, 2024 Inglewood, CA Rolling Loud California*
Mar 18, 2024 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Mar 20, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Mar 22, 2024 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Mar 26, 2024 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Mar 28, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Mar 29, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mar 30, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Apr 01, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Apr 02, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Apr 04, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Apr 05, 2024 Hartford, CT XL Center
Apr 07, 2024 Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival*
Apr 10, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
Apr 12, 2024 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Apr 13, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Apr 17, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Apr 18, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Apr 20, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Apr 24, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
Apr 27, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May 02, 2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
May 09, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
May 11, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
May 12, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
May 25, 2024 Manchester, UK Co-Op Live
May 26, 2024 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 28, 2024 London, UK The O2
Jun 01, 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena
Jun 02, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Jun 05, 2024 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Jun 07, 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Spencer Chrisman

Spencer Chrisman is a digital content producer for WBTV in Charlotte, N.C.