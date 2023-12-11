‘Queen of Rap’: Nicki Minaj set to make stop in Charlotte for Pink Friday 2 tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, is set to make a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Minaj recently released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on Friday, Dec. 8. The highly anticipated world tour is set to begin on March 1, 2024, in Oakland, California. It will be Minaj’s largest world tour to date.
Ticket sales for the Charlotte date will start with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m., and then it will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. EST.
'QUEEN OF RAP' 💁♀️ | @NICKIMINAJ is Spectrum Center bound for her Pink Friday 2 tour! Info: https://t.co/DaARwZHuXo pic.twitter.com/259x8qJ3jb— WBTV News (@WBTV_News) December 12, 2023
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 01, 2024
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|Mar 03, 2024
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Mar 08, 2024
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Mar 10, 2024
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Mar 13, 2024
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Mar 15, 2024
|Inglewood, CA
|Rolling Loud California*
|Mar 18, 2024
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Mar 20, 2024
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Mar 22, 2024
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Mar 26, 2024
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Mar 28, 2024
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Mar 29, 2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Mar 30, 2024
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Apr 01, 2024
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Apr 02, 2024
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|Apr 04, 2024
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Apr 05, 2024
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|Apr 07, 2024
|Raleigh, NC
|Dreamville Festival*
|Apr 10, 2024
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Apr 12, 2024
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Apr 13, 2024
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Apr 17, 2024
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Apr 18, 2024
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Apr 20, 2024
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Apr 24, 2024
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Apr 27, 2024
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|May 02, 2024
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|May 09, 2024
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|May 11, 2024
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|May 12, 2024
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|May 25, 2024
|Manchester, UK
|Co-Op Live
|May 26, 2024
|Birmingham, UK
|Resorts World Arena
|May 28, 2024
|London, UK
|The O2
|Jun 01, 2024
|Paris, France
|Accor Arena
|Jun 02, 2024
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|Jun 05, 2024
|Cologne, Germany
|Lanxess Arena
|Jun 07, 2024
|Berlin, Germany
|Mercedes Benz Arena
