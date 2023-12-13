Charlotte Symphony Orchestra names new music director Kwame Ryan will take over the position during the 2024-25 season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra has a new music director set to start in the upcoming year, it has announced.

Kwame Ryan will take over the role during the 2024-25 season after he was unanimously chosen by a search committee.

Ryan is heralded as a seasoned musician and a visionary leader. Charlotte Symphony said it believes he will steer the orchestra in a positive direction while elevating the standard.

He takes over after Christopher Warren-Green spent the past 12 years in the role.

