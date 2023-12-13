Owl Santa at Carolina Raptor Center The first ever Owl Santa and human Santa will be joining forces at Carolina Raptor Center on Sunday, Dec. 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first ever Owl Santa and human Santa will be joining forces at Carolina Raptor Center on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Families can meet and take pictures with them from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos with (Owl) Santa. (WBTV)

The Story of Owl Claus:

‘Twas a cold winter evening, when all through the forest,

Not a creature was stirring, no animal chorus;

The trees were decked with detail and care,

In hopes that Owl Claus soon would be there.

The raptors were nestled all snug in their nests,

Dreaming of mice that danced while they slept;

The eagles high above and the vultures below,

Had just settled down for a nap in the snow.

When out in the clearing there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my nest to see what was the matter;

Away through the trees it flew like a flash,

Twisting and turning so it would not crash.

