The Schiele Museum is preparing for holiday events as Christmas nears The museum will host several holiday-themed events in the coming weeks.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QC Life) - The Schiele Museum is holding a handful of holiday-themed events that is sure to entertain the family this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the museum will have festive lights up, offering great photo opportunities. The museum will also have a bonfire with hot chocolate and more that day.

The following weekend, on Dec. 22, an event explaining the chemistry of cookies will be held. Then, on Dec. 28-29, the museum will use chemistry to examine which liquids dissolve candy best. And on Dec. 31, the museum will host its own New Year’s Eve Party.

The Schiele Museum’s Tiffani Stewart joined the show to talk more about the holiday events.

