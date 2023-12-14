South End business putting on ‘GirlGate’ for female football fans Craft Tasting Room & Growler Shop is hosting the GirlGate this Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NFL playoffs are fast approaching, and while the Panthers are out of the running, there’s still tailgating fun to be had.

For female fans specifically, there’s more than just tailgating. You can “GirlGate” in South End.

Craft Tasting Room & Growler Shop is hosting the GirlGate this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is merging the love for craft beer and football amongst female fans.

Aside from drinks, food and football, the GirlGate will also feature yard games, a friendship-making bracelet station and a pop-up shop.

To talk more about the event, Amanda Britton joined the show.

Related: Tips to bring the tailgating experience to your couch this football season

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.