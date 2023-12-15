Fitness Gifts: ISI Elite Training’s head of coaching joins QC Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here with us today is Coach Desmond Cooper, known as “Coach Coop The Man”.

He’s ISI Elite Training’s head of coaching and programming and a former safety in the NFL. He played with the Jacksonville Jaguars and on professional football teams in Canada and overseas.

These are great holiday gifts for those working out or just starting their fitness journey.

Gifts:

Resistance bands

Mini bands

Kettlebell

Gift cards to ISI Elite Training

ISI Elite Training is a national boutique fitness franchise headquartered in Charlotte with gym locations nationwide.

It’s a coach-led, strength-focused, high-intensity workout that burns up to 1,000 calories per session.

