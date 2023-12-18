Tips to keep heating costs low this winter Seasonal maintenance can go a long way in terms of preventing expensive breakdowns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Christmas now just days away, temperatures are really starting to cool off.

With the weather getting colder, it’s time to flip the heat on, if you haven’t already. As a result, some households see their utility bills skyrocket. To help, Morgan Corbin of Trane Residential, offered some tips to keep costs down.

One key aspect of limiting costs is to perform seasonal maintenance. Having your HVAC system running properly can prevent expensive issues, as well as increase efficiency.

Ensuring that window and door seals are doing their jobs can also help by keeping the warm air in.

For more advice on keeping your home temperature and bank account up, listen to our full conversation above.

