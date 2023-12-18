Tracking down the best local products with CLT Find The women-owned business focuses on sharing high-quality, locally made products.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte-area retailer is bringing all the local goods together for holiday shoppers this Christmas season.

Christy Pope and Toni Smith of CLT Find sat down with the QC Life team to show off some art, fashionwear and more.

The women-owned business focuses on sharing high-quality, locally made products, helping boost local artists and creators.

To see some of their items for sale, including Taylor Swift-themed art and custom hats, be sure to watch our full segment above.

