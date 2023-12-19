Stores gearing up for shoppers buying last-minute gifts on ‘Super Saturday’ The Saturday before Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas is now less than a week away, which means time is running out to get those gifts.

Stores will be busy this weekend, and QC Life’s Jorge Andres went to Target to get a preview of “Super Saturday.”

It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with an estimated 142 million shoppers expected to be out getting their last-minute gifts this Saturday.

Another thing to keep an eye on this weekend are sales, as stores look to make things a little easier on shoppers’ wallets.

