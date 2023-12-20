‘Elf’ sighting: Matthews dad recreates iconic movie scenes at Carolina Place Mall The man’s recreation is complete with escalators, revolving doors and a “fake” Santa.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area dad is doing his best to spread Christmas cheer this year, even if it’s not necessarily singing loud for all to hear.

Brent Thomas, a Matthews resident, recently filmed his own rendition of the popular holiday movie “Elf” at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, starring himself as Buddy.

Complete with the trademark green and yellow costume, escalators, revolving doors and a chat with the “fake” Santa, he and his children recreated a handful of the film’s most iconic scenes.

On top of the obvious Christmas fun, Thomas said he also gets told “many times a week” that he looks like actor Will Ferrell.

Viewers on TikTok seemed to enjoy seeing the video as well, leaving comments such as “love it,” “so funny,” “too lit,” and “wait is that Will Ferrell?”

As good as the mall video was, it was not the first Elf video Thomas and his family have recorded. A peek at his TikTok account shows at least two other Buddy-themed videos in recent years.

