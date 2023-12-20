CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With so many vitamin supplements, it can be challenging to understand what’s best for your immune system.
Luckily, the co-owner of Hydrate Medical, Dr. Jonathan Leake, joined QC Life to discuss how to boost your immune system this holiday season.
Some tips:
- Zinc is one of the most essential minerals for developing immune cells. Zinc also plays a role in the inflammatory response and is shown to help decrease respiratory tract infections.
- Glutamine is an amino acid essential during an inflammatory response due to a viral or bacterial infection. Glutamine is critical for cell growth and supports immune cells.
- Vitamin C is known as the “hero of immunity.” Vitamin C contributes to immune defense by supporting various cellular functions and your immune system.
- Vitamin B, including B12 and B6, is critical in forming new cells and supporting immune health. B12 supports energy levels.
