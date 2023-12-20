How to boost your immune system this holiday season Co-owner of Hydrate Medical, Dr. Jonathan Leake, joined QC Life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With so many vitamin supplements, it can be challenging to understand what’s best for your immune system.

Luckily, the co-owner of Hydrate Medical, Dr. Jonathan Leake, joined QC Life to discuss how to boost your immune system this holiday season.

Some tips:

Zinc is one of the most essential minerals for developing immune cells. Zinc also plays a role in the inflammatory response and is shown to help decrease respiratory tract infections.

Glutamine is an amino acid essential during an inflammatory response due to a viral or bacterial infection. Glutamine is critical for cell growth and supports immune cells.

Vitamin C is known as the “hero of immunity.” Vitamin C contributes to immune defense by supporting various cellular functions and your immune system.

Vitamin B, including B12 and B6, is critical in forming new cells and supporting immune health. B12 supports energy levels.

