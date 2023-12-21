Tips to perfectly wrap Christmas presents this year The Wrap Suite shared some advice to make this year’s gifts look extra special.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is still a little time left, but now is the time to get your Christmas presents wrapped before the big day.

If you’re looking to spice up your wrapping this year, then we have just the person for you. Stacie Eley, owner of The Wrap Suite, joined the show to offer some tips and tricks to add some finishing touches to your gifts.

Thinking through patterns, bows, loops and other embellishments can make the gift recipient feel extra special when you give them their present. Custom name tags can also add extra sentiment.

For more and to see some awesome gifts, be sure to watch our full segment above.

Related: Stores gearing up for shoppers buying last-minute gifts on ‘Super Saturday’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.