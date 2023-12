Ringing in 2024 with ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ on WBTV Nashville’s Big Bash kicks off Sunday night at 7:30 right here on WBTV.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s back for another year!

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” is ready for a night of live musical performances and celebrations.

Elle King, known as the queen of the party, will co-host the event.

She spoke with us ahead of the New Year’s Eve event in Music City!

Nashville’s Big Bash kicks off Sunday night at 7:30 right here on WBTV.

