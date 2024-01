Making a vision board for 2024 Then, on Saturday, Jan. 6, “Energize and Visualize: 2024 Vision Boards” is happening at the Sugar Creek Library.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If a vision board is one of your resolutions for the new year, then you’ll want to pay attention!

Rose Smith is an adult services librarian. She talked about what a vision board is and what you need to make one.

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 6, “Energize and Visualize: 2024 Vision Boards” is happening at the Sugar Creek Library.

