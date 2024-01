GASTONIA, N.C. (QC Life) - ‘The Rooster,’ a live performing arts venue in Gastonia, joined QC Life Tuesday.

Owner and manager Michael Carpenter and singer/songwriter Jade Moore highlighted their podcast, ‘Rooster Radio,’ and gave some upcoming events to look forward to.

Concerts/Events:

1/12/24: Indie rock show

Indie rock show 1/19/24: Hard rock show

Hard rock show 1/20/24: Metal show

Metal show 1/26/24: Hip-hop show

Hip-hop show 1/27/24: Tribute to Iron Maiden

Tribute to Iron Maiden 2/2/24: Drag Show

