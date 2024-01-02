What’s opening in the QC in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If one of your resolutions is to get out more, you’ll be interested to know that several businesses are opening or relocating to new locations in 2024.

Our friends at Axios Charlotte gave us a rundown of some of the big openings.

Hippin Hops Brewery : The city’s first Black distillery will be housed in the former D9 space

: The city’s first Black distillery will be housed in the former D9 space What the Fries : It will reopen in City Kitch

: It will reopen in City Kitch Soul Gastrolounge : The beloved Plaza Midwood restaurant is relocating to NoDa

: The beloved Plaza Midwood restaurant is relocating to NoDa Slutty Vegan : A popular ATL-based vegan spot is coming to the Queen City

: A popular ATL-based vegan spot is coming to the Queen City Big Dave’s Cheesesteak : A concept from the husband of the Slutty Vegan

: A concept from the husband of the Slutty Vegan Tipsy Pickle: A big facility with six pickleball courts, three bars and a Tex-Mex menu

Get more on the most anticipated restaurant and bar openings in 2024 from Axios Charlotte.

Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.